CUTLINE: Hope, Heroes, and Feats of Humanity.

CUTLINE is Connecticut Public Television’s monthly deep dive into current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut. And i’m hosting the final episode of the year on the theme “Hope, Heroes, and Feats of Humanity”!

Give your heart a lift and tune in to the next Audacious CUTLINE.

GUESTS:



Greg Whitehouse was paralyzed after COVID triggered an autoimmune disease – and then ran a grueling race months later. He was joined by his wife, Sharon

Matthew Torres is a Paralympic swimmer from Fairfield University who won a bronze medal in the 400 meter freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He was joined by his coach, Anthony Bruno

Craig Wright owns and operates Craig's Kitchen in Rockville, CT

Isabella Miller created Ellington's first pride parade in 2021. She was joined by her mother, Jenna

Khaiim Kelly (AKA RapOet / Self-Suffice) is Hartford's first Troubadour

Lael Marie Saez (AKA Royale) is Hartford's first Flow Artist

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Tim Rasmussen, Julianne Varacchi, Jessica Gonnella, Maegn Boone, Kevin Kuhl, Ryan Caron King, Mike Dunphy, Meghan Lyden, Andy Heavisides, Larry Roeming, Bradley O’Connor, John Gibson, Sam Hockaday and Ed Gonsalves contributed to this show.

