These extraordinary young people are changing the world

Kids see things differently.

Solutions to problems are one big idea away. “What if” is an enthusiastic refrain! And expressing yourself means making art, and asking ALL of the questions!

If you’re an older kid who’s forgotten what that drive, that passion, that confidence feels like, all you have to do is keep listening!

Today, you’re gonna meet eight young people who think and act BIG in this swirling, chaotic, beautiful, beastly world.

GUESTS:



Chelsea Phaire of Danbury, CT, is an 11-year-old philanthropist and founder of Chelsea’s Charity where she creates art kits for children in foster care, shelters, hospitals and overall in need

Alex Doyle 8.5, Lillian Anderson 8, Rory Rundquist 8, from Lockwood Elementary in Bothell, WA, won first place in the National Exploravision Science Project for their design of the Toothbrush of the Future

Mark Leschinsky, a 15-year-old from Mahwah, NJ, developed a Self-Disinfecting Hazmat Suit when he was 8 years old, to help medical workers during the Ebola crisis of 2014. He's also the Founder and Global Chair of The Lighthouse Initiative

Josey Gorman is an 8-year-old from Farmington, CT, whose Lemonade 4 Change project provides books about racial diversity to schools and libraries. She is joined by her mother, Amanda Gorman

Tyler Gordon is a 14-year-old painter based in San Jose, CA, whose work has graced the cover of TIME magazine. His book, "We Can: Portraits of Power" comes out on September 28th

Arwen Gladis Perez-Sauquillo is a 9-year-old student living in Madrid, Spain. She is also Chion's niece

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

