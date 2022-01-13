Why you so salty? The anger episode

Back in The Before Times, I had a monthly advice show called Asking for a Friend at Sea Tea Comedy Theater in downtown Hartford, and in one part of the show, the house lights would come up and the audience members took the mic and talked about what was bothering them.

From being annoyed about pumpkin spice, to frustrations with the healthcare industry, pollution, and racism, no gripe was too small or too vast to put words to.

The segment was called “Y U SO SALTY”, and it’s the inspiration for today’s entire show. You’ll hear audio from Asking for a Friend, and voicemails from adults and kids, and you’ll hear what’s gotten under the skin of some Connecticut Public employees, too.

Plus, a philosopher on why Anger Is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle

Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features!

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .

GUESTS:



Myisha Cherry is an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of California, Riverside. Her most recent book is called The Case for Rage: Why Anger Is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, and Abe Levine contributed to this show.