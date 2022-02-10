Audacious therapists who specialize in helping those on death row, the gifted, and the wealthy
A lot of therapists are able to help anyone with anything. But some therapists have a more focused clientele.
Like people who are on death row. Or people who are “gifted”. Or people who are super-rich.
On this next episode, meet three Audacious therapists.
GUESTS:
- Clay Cockrell is a psychotherapist, and the founder of Walk And Talk Therapy in Manhattan. He is a therapist to the super-rich
- Aileen Kelleher is a therapist and coach based in Chicago who works with gifted and twice exceptional kids, adults and their families
- Robin Timme is a forensic psychologist, Senior Expert and the Eastern Region Vice President for Falcon, Inc. He has significant experience working with those on death row and those serving life sentences
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.