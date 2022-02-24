Who knew antiquing could be such a rush? The producers of Antiques Roadshow

2 of 12 — Actress Helen Hayes appealed to a senate immigration subcommittee to approve legislation to admit 20,000 German refugee children into the United States. She is pictured with Senator Robert F. Wagner, left, of New York, and Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, right, of Massachusetts. (April 20, 1939) She is wearing the Chanel cuff on her right wrist, which was appraised for $100,000-$150,000 on Antiques Roadshow.

Harris & Ewing