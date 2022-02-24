Who knew antiquing could be such a rush? The producers of Antiques Roadshow
Helen Hayes's Verdura for Chanel Cuff, ca. 1930
Actress Helen Hayes appealed to a senate immigration subcommittee to approve legislation to admit 20,000 German refugee children into the United States. She is pictured with Senator Robert F. Wagner, left, of New York, and Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, right, of Massachusetts. (April 20, 1939) She is wearing the Chanel cuff on her right wrist, which was appraised for $100,000-$150,000 on Antiques Roadshow.
Antiques Roadshow Execcutive Producer Marsha Bemko. Antiques Roadshow tour at Mount Washington Omni Resort in New Hampshire on September 2, 2021.
Laura Woolley is the President of The Collector's Lab, appraising properties of pop culture, celebrity, and entertainment.
Scott Cunningham, owner of Antiques on the Farmington, shows Chion Wolf around the shop.
Chion Wolf and Scott Cunningham, owner of Antiques on the Farmington, turn from a case of jewelry to compare their personal adornments.
What is an antique? For some, this unopened six pack of "BEER" from the 1984 Indianapolis 500 is collectible enough to qualify.
After the interview Chion took some time to explore the vast halls of Antiques on Farmington. Scott had said folks should plan to spend two to three hours to really take in the store.
What is an antique? This wooden cabinet stereo certainly is, but what about the plastic radio on top of it? Scott and Chion summed it up as a, "you know it when you see it" situation.
Antiques on Farmington's two floors are essentially long hallways lined with stalls. Each of these cubbyholes is a cluttered world of wonder unto itself.
Chion Wolf's Smith Premier no. 10 typewriter.
Chion Wolf's Oliver Typewriter No. 5
Ever wonder how the folks at Antiques Roadshow on PBS figure out what makes it on the air? And what does it feel like to find out your family heirloom is worth at least $100,000?
Hear stories from the show, and come with me to Collinsville for a surprising appraisal of my own!
Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features, like our conversation with Eric Hanks. He specializes in African American art, is the owner of the renowned M. Hanks Gallery, and is the host of the podcast, Eric’s Perspective.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.
GUESTS:
- Marsha Bemko is the Executive Producer of Antiques Roadshow on PBS
- Georgiana brought her Chanel bracelet - owned by her aunt, the actress, Helen Hayes - to Antiques Roadshow
- Laura Woolley is the President of The Collector's Lab, appraising properties of pop culture, celebrity, and entertainment
- Scott Cunningham is the owner of Antiques on the Farmington in Collinsville
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.