What's jury duty like? The verdict, well, it's case by case

JURY DUTY. Just those two words evoke a lot of reactions. And the stories you get from jury duty can be funny, absurd, or, like you’ll hear a juror from the Derek Chauvin trial, they can be traumatic.

Hear stories from the jury box on this episode of Audacious.

GUESTS:



Michael Leung : Hartford, CT resident who had an awkward encounter as a foreperson in a jury

: Hartford, CT resident who had an awkward encounter as a foreperson in a jury Bishop John Selders : Assistant Dean of Students and Coordinator of Community Standards at Trinity College in Hartford, and he’s one of the leaders of Moral Monday CT

: Assistant Dean of Students and Coordinator of Community Standards at Trinity College in Hartford, and he’s one of the leaders of Moral Monday CT Steph MacGillivary: Previously a jury Clerk and a Courtroom Deputy for the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut

Previously a jury Clerk and a Courtroom Deputy for the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut Brennen Maki : Attorney at Maki Law, LLC

: Attorney at Maki Law, LLC Unnamed Juror: Found former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto

