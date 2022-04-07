© 2022 Connecticut Public

TOPS: A woman summits Everest, a man considers a body transplant, and a world-record pile of hats

Published April 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
1 of 3  — Sophia Danenberg is the first African-American and first Black woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest.
Sophia Danenberg is the first African-American and first Black woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest.
Panuru Sherpa
2 of 3  — Hannah Neville, Leanne Underwood, and Julie Lee of Northgate School and Arts College in Northampton in the UK are Guinness World Record holders for tallest stack of hats worn for more than 30 seconds.
Hannah Neville, Leanne Underwood, and Julie Lee of Northgate School and Arts College in Northampton in the UK are Guinness World Record holders for tallest stack of hats worn for more than 30 seconds.
3 of 3  — Val Spiridonov is a candidate to be the first person to have his head transplanted on a donor body.
Val Spiridonov is a candidate to be the first person to have his head transplanted on a donor body.

This episode of Audacious is tops!

You’re gonna meet the first African-American to summit Everest, the world’s first candidate to consider transplanting his head onto a different body, and how teachers and students of a special education school in the UK beat the world record for the tallest stack of hats worn for at least 30 seconds!

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

