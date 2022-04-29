The One Where All The Guests Are Named Pat Smith

The most common name in the United States is Smith, and if that's your surname, you'll have around 4.5 million others in the world to share it with.

But just because you have a popular name like, say, Pat Smith, that doesn’t mean that you’re common!

The four Pat Smiths you’ll meet are unique: an environmental activist, an adventurous videographer, an African-American kindergarten teacher in Japan, and a beloved mentor who taught me in 3rd and 5th grade.

Enjoy the Pat Smith Show!

GUESTS:



Patrick Smith teaches kindergartners in Tokyo. He has 1.5 million followers on TikTok where he shares his experience navigating life in Japan as a Black American

Pat Smith of Cornwall, England, is the founder of The Final Straw, which seeks to "empower individuals and influence decision-makers to make changes to stop reckless consumerism which is damaging our planet and our future"

Pat Smith of Athens, Georgia is a husband, father, grandfather, a photographer and a video producer

Pat Smith of Farmington, CT, was an educator for 37 years. She taught Chion in 3rd and 5th grade in Unionville, CT

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.