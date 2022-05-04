© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

What happens when you choose a vow of silence?

Published May 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week.
1 of 3  — Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week.
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week.
Brother Paul Quenon is a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky.
2 of 3  — Brother Paul Quenon is a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky.
Brother Paul Quenon is a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky.
John Francis is an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27.
3 of 3  — John Francis is an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27.
John Francis is an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27.

What's it like being an environmental activist who takes a vow of silence for 17 years?

What's life like as a Trappist monk who defaults to silence for a lifetime?

And what's it like to be a public radio host who gives up speaking for a week?

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

GUESTS: 

  • Brother Paul Quenon: a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky
  • John Francis: an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27
  • Chion Wolf: the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Tags

Audacious with Chion Wolf relationshipsreligion
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content