What happens when you choose a vow of silence?
1 of 3 — Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week.
2 of 3 — Brother Paul Quenon is a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky.
3 of 3 — John Francis is an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27.
What's it like being an environmental activist who takes a vow of silence for 17 years?
What's life like as a Trappist monk who defaults to silence for a lifetime?
And what's it like to be a public radio host who gives up speaking for a week?
GUESTS:
- Brother Paul Quenon: a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky
- John Francis: an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27
- Chion Wolf: the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.