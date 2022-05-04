What happens when you choose a vow of silence?

What's it like being an environmental activist who takes a vow of silence for 17 years?

What's life like as a Trappist monk who defaults to silence for a lifetime?

And what's it like to be a public radio host who gives up speaking for a week?

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .

GUESTS:



Brother Paul Quenon: a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky

a Trappist monk and poet at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky John Francis: an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27

an environmental activist who took a 17 year vow of silence when he was 27 Chion Wolf: the host of Audacious who went without speaking for one week

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.