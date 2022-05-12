© 2022 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

How medical aid-in-dying may change the way we live

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT
LPETTET/Getty Images
Steven Jenkinson is a palliative and hospice care consultant. He is the author of Die Wise: A Manifesto for Sanity and Soul, and he is the founder of the Orphan Wisdom School.
Lynda Bluestein of Bridgeport, has terminal cancer. She’s actively working to get “Medical Aid in Dying” legislation passed in Connecticut.
Medical aid in dying offers what some may call “a good death”. But how will the increased use of it change our relationship with dying?

Meet a hospice and palliative care consultant who has been present for over 1,500 deaths, and hear his concerns about the effect of so-called “designer deaths” on the human species.

Then, hear from a woman living with terminal cancer who is an enthusiastic advocate for passing Medical Aid-In-Dying legislation in Connecticut.

GUESTS: 

  • Steven Jenkinson: Palliative and hospice care consultant. He is the author of Die Wise: A Manifesto for Sanity and Soul, and he is the founder of the Orphan Wisdom School
  • Lynda Bluestein: Bridgeport resident, has terminal cancer. She’s actively working to get “Medical Aid in Dying” legislation passed in Connecticut

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
