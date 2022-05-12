How medical aid-in-dying may change the way we live

Medical aid in dying offers what some may call “a good death”. But how will the increased use of it change our relationship with dying?

Meet a hospice and palliative care consultant who has been present for over 1,500 deaths, and hear his concerns about the effect of so-called “designer deaths” on the human species.

Then, hear from a woman living with terminal cancer who is an enthusiastic advocate for passing Medical Aid-In-Dying legislation in Connecticut.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .

GUESTS:



Steven Jenkinson: Palliative and hospice care consultant. He is the author of Die Wise: A Manifesto for Sanity and Soul , and he is the founder of the Orphan Wisdom School

Palliative and hospice care consultant. He is the author of , and he is the founder of the Orphan Wisdom School Lynda Bluestein: Bridgeport resident, has terminal cancer. She’s actively working to get “Medical Aid in Dying” legislation passed in Connecticut

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.