Dress to unrepress: Women who dressed like men, broke rules and made history

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Tracy Dawson is the author of Let Me Be Frank: A book about women who dressed like men to do shit they weren’t supposed to do.
Tracy Dawson is the author of Let Me Be Frank: A book about women who dressed like men to do shit they weren’t supposed to do.
Kathleen Munroe

You may be familiar with Joan of Arc, who cut her hair, wore men’s clothing and, well, led the French army in a momentous victory in 1429…

But what about all the other women who dressed like the men of their times and cultures to get stuff done?

You’ll hear all about them in this conversation with Tracy Dawson, author of Let Me Be Frank: A book about women who dressed like men to do shit they weren’t supposed to do.

GUEST: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
