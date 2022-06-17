Audaciously Uplifting TikTokers

TikTok is full of… well, everything, so the Audacious team scoured the app to find people who use TikTok to spread kindness.

Like a woman who researches and then cleans gravestones, another woman who cleans - at no charge - the houses of people who are going through tough times, and the CEO of a company whose employees post videos of drive-by compliments.

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

