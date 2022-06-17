Audaciously Uplifting TikTokers
1 of 3 — Screenshots from the TikTok accounts of La La Land Kind Cafe, Lady Taphos, and Auri Katariina.
Montage by Megan Fitzgerald, CT Public
2 of 3 — Auri Kananen, a.k.a. Auri Katariina, a.k.a. “Queen of Cleaning” handles extreme cleaning situations for free to those who find themselves in tough situations.
3 of 3 — Alicia Williams, a.k.a. Lady Taphos a.k.a. “The OG Grave Cleaning Lady” researches gravestones and posts time lapse videos of their cleaning on Tik Tok.
TikTok is full of… well, everything, so the Audacious team scoured the app to find people who use TikTok to spread kindness.
Like a woman who researches and then cleans gravestones, another woman who cleans - at no charge - the houses of people who are going through tough times, and the CEO of a company whose employees post videos of drive-by compliments.
GUESTS:
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.
