Audaciously Uplifting TikTokers

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
Auri Kananen, a.k.a. Auri Katariina, a.k.a. “Queen of Cleaning” handles extreme cleaning situations for free to those who find themselves in tough situations.
Alicia Williams, a.k.a. Lady Taphos a.k.a. “The OG Grave Cleaning Lady” researches gravestones and posts time lapse videos of their cleaning on Tik Tok.
TikTok is full of… well, everything, so the Audacious team scoured the app to find people who use TikTok to spread kindness.

Like a woman who researches and then cleans gravestones, another woman who cleans - at no charge - the houses of people who are going through tough times, and the CEO of a company whose employees post videos of drive-by compliments.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
