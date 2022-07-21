Life after abortion

Ten people talk about why they had an abortion, how they feel about it years down the road, and how they felt when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Plus, what it's like telling your abortion story as a comedian. Alison Leiby, a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian, created her show, "Oh God, A Show About Abortion," which premiered at the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York in April of 2022.

The phone number for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) is 1-800-656-4673. That line is open 24/7.

GUESTS:



Janice Wolf: Had her abortion 15 years ago after the fetus was diagnosed with cystic hygroma

Emily Woodward Tracy: Had her abortion after an unplanned pregnancy when she was 16

"Anastasia" (pseudonym): Had her abortion when she was in her early 20's after being drugged and raped

Katrice Claudio: Had her abortion at 23 years old after an unplanned pregnancy

Linda Storms: Had her abortion after she had an "incomplete miscarriage"

Ryan Lindsay: Had her abortion after an unplanned pregnancy

Amy Philips: Creator of the Facebook group, "I Regret My Abortion". She had hers after an unplanned pregnancy when she was 22

Serena Dyksen: Had an abortion at 13 years old after being raped by her uncle

Jarrell Prichard: When he was in high school, was the partner of his teenage girlfriend who had three abortions

Alison Leiby: A comedian who has a show called "Oh God, A Show About Abortion". She had hers after an unplanned pregnancy when she was 35

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

