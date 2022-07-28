Poet Zulynette on “Seeing in the Dark”

Zulynette needs no last name.

She’s a Hartford-based poet (among other things) whose book, Seeing in the Dark, just came out.

She joins Chion around a fire to talk about poetry, power, and, of course, names.

GUEST:



Zulynette: Visual artist, social worker, host of The Creative Alchemist podcast, creative workshop facilitator, creator of A Little Bit of Death, and a poet. Her books are Building A Powerhouse (2017) and the recently-released Seeing In The Dark

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

