Poet Zulynette on “Seeing in the Dark”
1 of 1 — Chion Wolf and Zulynette by the fire in Chion's backyard.
Stephanie Johnson
Zulynette needs no last name.
She’s a Hartford-based poet (among other things) whose book, Seeing in the Dark, just came out.
She joins Chion around a fire to talk about poetry, power, and, of course, names.
GUEST:
- Zulynette: Visual artist, social worker, host of The Creative Alchemist podcast, creative workshop facilitator, creator of A Little Bit of Death, and a poet. Her books are Building A Powerhouse (2017) and the recently-released Seeing In The Dark
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.
