Audacious with Chion Wolf

Poet Zulynette on “Seeing in the Dark”

Published July 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Chion Wolf and Zulynette by the fire in Chion's backyard.
Stephanie Johnson

Zulynette needs no last name.

She’s a Hartford-based poet (among other things) whose book, Seeing in the Dark, just came out.

She joins Chion around a fire to talk about poetry, power, and, of course, names.

GUEST: 

  • Zulynette: Visual artist, social worker, host of The Creative Alchemist podcast, creative workshop facilitator, creator of A Little Bit of Death, and a poet. Her books are Building A Powerhouse (2017) and the recently-released Seeing In The Dark

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
