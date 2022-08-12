Give it your best shot! When throwing balls - or plungers - is a big part of your life
1 of 4 — Harlem Globetrotter, Hammer Harrison, making a slam dunk from 13,000 feet in 2019.
2 of 4 — Hailey Dawson, who has Poland Syndrome, resulting in missing digits in her hand, threw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums using her robotic hand. She's joined by her mother, Yong.
3 of 4 — Mike Slonina is the founder and CEO of A Shot For Life. It was started after his mother was diagnosed with a potentially malignant brain tumor, and he raised money for research by doing a 24 hour basketball shoot-a-thon.
4 of 4 — Hammer Harrison has been with the Harlem Globetrotters since 2009. A six-time Guinness World Record holder, in 2019, he made a slam dunk from 13,000 feet.
Today: Audacious trick shots!
Hear from a guy who went viral for throwing plungers onto store signs, a Harlem Globetrotter on his slam dunk from 13,000 feet, a young woman who threw out the pre-game pitch at all 30 major league stadiums with her robotic hand, and one man whose 24-hour basketball free-throw experience created a massive fundraising operation for people with cancer.
GUESTS:
- Chris Ivan: Has over a million followers on TikTok who watch him throw plungers at company signs
- Hailey Dawson: Has Poland Syndrome, resulting in missing digits in her hand, threw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums using her robotic hand. She's joined by her mother, Yong.
- Mike Slonina: The founder and CEO of A Shot For Life. It was started after his mother was diagnosed with a potentially malignant brain tumor, and he raised money for research by doing a 24 hour basketball shoot-a-thon (in which he shot a 73.2% with a majority of shots taken from the mid-range and three-point area)
- Hammer Harrison: Has been with the Harlem Globetrotters since 2009. A six-time Guinness World Record holder, in 2019, he made a slam dunk from 13,000 feet
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.
