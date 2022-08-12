Give it your best shot! When throwing balls - or plungers - is a big part of your life

2 of 4 — Hailey Dawson, who has Poland Syndrome, resulting in missing digits in her hand, threw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums using her robotic hand. She's joined by her mother, Yong.

Hailey Dawson, who has Poland Syndrome, resulting in missing digits in her hand, threw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums using her robotic hand. She's joined by her mother, Yong.