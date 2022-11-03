The playfulness of poetry with Andrew Dean Wright

The first person in our series featuring poets around a fire in Chion’s backyard was Zulynette .

This time, meet Andrew Dean Wright. In addition to being a photographer, digital artist, and elegant roller skater, he is a curious, gentle, and powerful poet.

Enjoy this conversation between them, recorded in Hartford on August 24, 2022.

Listen to a recent Colin McEnroe Show featuring poets, Margaret Gibson, Yanyi, and Matthew Zapruder.

GUEST:



Andrew Dean Wright: Hartford-based poet, artist, and roller skater

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

