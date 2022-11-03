© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The playfulness of poetry with Andrew Dean Wright

Published November 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Andrew Dean Wright photo.jpgAndrew Dean Wright: Hartford-based poet, artist, and roller skater.
1 of 1  — Andrew Dean Wright photo.jpgAndrew Dean Wright: Hartford-based poet, artist, and roller skater.
Andrew Dean Wright photo.jpgAndrew Dean Wright: Hartford-based poet, artist, and roller skater.

The first person in our series featuring poets around a fire in Chion’s backyard was Zulynette.

This time, meet Andrew Dean Wright. In addition to being a photographer, digital artist, and elegant roller skater, he is a curious, gentle, and powerful poet.

Enjoy this conversation between them, recorded in Hartford on August 24, 2022.

Listen to a recent Colin McEnroe Show featuring poets, Margaret Gibson, Yanyi, and Matthew Zapruder.

GUEST: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf poetrymusicschoolsrace
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Related Content