Living with early-onset Alzheimer's: "Life does not end with a diagnosis"

There’s really no way to avoid the obvious: Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is a scary condition. The causes are somewhat mysterious, results of treatments are mixed, and there is no cure. A diagnosis will impact everybody who it touches - logistically, financially, psychologically, and emotionally.

Today, you’re going to meet a man living alone with early onset, and a husband and wife team who are doing everything they can to make sure the husband is cared for.

And you’ll get some helpful things to keep in mind from a dementia-care education specialist.

1-800-272-3900 is The Alzheimer's Association’s helpline. It is open 24/7.

Teepa Snow: A dementia-care education specialist with a background in occupational therapy and close to 40 years of clinical practice, using a "positive approach to care"

Started experiencing memory issues when he was 50, but wasn’t formally diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's until age 64. He was a 2017 member of the National Alzheimer’s Association early onset advisory group, and is a member of the Dementia Action Alliance Advisory Board to bring awareness to people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community Marva and Tyrone Patterson: Pastors at Rescue Temple in East Hartford. Tyrone began experiencing symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer's in January of 2021

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

