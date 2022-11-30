Clothing as identity: Two women share their experience with the hijab
For some, the hijab is seen as an oppressive symbol – right now Iranian women are burning their headscarves in protest. But for other women around the globe – the hijab is a symbol of empowerment, beauty, and faith.
On this episode of Audacious, we hear from two women about their very different experiences with the hijab.
GUESTS:
- Jacqueline Saper: Author of From Miniskirt to Hijab: A Girl in Revolutionary Iran. She was born and raised in Tehran to Iranian and British parents, and lived through the implementation of hijab laws after the revolution in 1979. She moved to Houston, TX in 1987
- Mubarakah Ibrahim: Hijabi Muslim fitness and nutrition coach living in New Haven, CT. She just won three medals and broke records in the U.S. Powerlifting Association Connecticut State Championship!
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.
