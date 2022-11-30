© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Clothing as identity: Two women share their experience with the hijab

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Jacqueline Saper is the author of "From Miniskirt to Hijab: A Girl in Revolutionary Iran", and Mubarakah Ibrahim is a fitness and nutrition coach living in New Haven, CT, who is Muslim.
Jacqueline Saper is the author of "From Miniskirt to Hijab: A Girl in Revolutionary Iran", and Mubarakah Ibrahim is a fitness and nutrition coach living in New Haven, CT, who is Muslim.

For some, the hijab is seen as an oppressive symbol – right now Iranian women are burning their headscarves in protest. But for other women around the globe – the hijab is a symbol of empowerment, beauty, and faith.

On this episode of Audacious, we hear from two women about their very different experiences with the hijab.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf religionbooksIranhistory
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content