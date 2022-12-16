© 2022 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

What it’s like winning a little or a lot on The Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, and Jeopardy!

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Chion Wolf
Published December 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST
Bob Knych of Pawtucket, RI, was on The Price Is Right in 2006 and 2019.
Bob Knych of Pawtucket, RI, was on The Price Is Right in 2006 and 2019.
Ash Colwell of Charlotte, NC, appeared on Wheel Of Fortune, which was broadcasted on August 3, 2020.
Ash Colwell of Charlotte, NC, appeared on Wheel Of Fortune, which was broadcasted on August 3, 2020.
Wheel of Fortune®: © 2020 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photographer: Carol Kaelson
Terry Wolfisch Cole of West Simsbury, CT, was on JEOPARDY! Her appearance aired on January 6th, 2021.
Courtesy JEOPARDY!/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sure, you love The Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, and Jeopardy!

But what does it take to go through the audition process and get on those shows?

On this show, meet three people who did just that and get some life advice from those iconic soundstages.

GUESTS: 

  • Bob Knych of Pawtuket, RI, was on The Price Is Right in 2006 and 2019
  • Ash Colwell of Charlotte, NC, appeared on Wheel Of Fortune, which was broadcasted on August 3, 2020
  • Terry Wolfisch Cole of West Simsbury, CT, was on JEOPARDY. Her appearance aired on January 6th, 2022

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
