What it’s like winning a little or a lot on The Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, and Jeopardy!

Sure, you love The Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, and Jeopardy!

But what does it take to go through the audition process and get on those shows?

On this show, meet three people who did just that and get some life advice from those iconic soundstages.

GUESTS:



Bob Knych of Pawtuket, RI, was on The Price Is Right in 2006 and 2019

of Pawtuket, RI, was on The Price Is Right in 2006 and 2019 Ash Colwell of Charlotte, NC, appeared on Wheel Of Fortune, which was broadcasted on August 3, 2020

of Charlotte, NC, appeared on Wheel Of Fortune, which was broadcasted on August 3, 2020 Terry Wolfisch Cole of West Simsbury, CT, was on JEOPARDY. Her appearance aired on January 6th, 2022

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!