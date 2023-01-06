Social media, the algorithm, and the state of our hearts
Our social media news feeds curate us as much as we curate our newsfeeds.
So what if, instead of subscribing to the same old fear-mongering, belittling, judgmental soundbites… We subscribe to accounts that peddle in love?
Today, meet three people who use social media to lift all tides.
GUESTS:
- Joel Cross: Grammy-nominated musician, poet, meditator, and traveler who asks his half-a-million followers to pause and ask, "How's your heart?", on the handle, @asoulcalledjoel
- Scott Tatum: A hiker and "self-care savage", he's best known by his one million followers for his "Friendly Reminders" on the handle, @ucanoutdoors
- Daníel Colón: Their social media handle, @ColorMeCrazy, combines meditations, encouraging pep talks, and lip-synching motivational messages from Abraham Hicks
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Catie Talarski, and Meg Fitzgerald contributed to this show.
