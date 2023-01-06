© 2023 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Social media, the algorithm, and the state of our hearts

By Chion Wolf,
Jessica Severin de MartinezKhaleel Rahman
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
Joel Cross (@asoulcalledjoel), Scott Tatum (@ucanoutdoors), and Daníel Colón (@colormecrazy).
Our social media news feeds curate us as much as we curate our newsfeeds.

So what if, instead of subscribing to the same old fear-mongering, belittling, judgmental soundbites… We subscribe to accounts that peddle in love?

Today, meet three people who use social media to lift all tides.

GUESTS: 

  • Joel Cross: Grammy-nominated musician, poet, meditator, and traveler who asks his half-a-million followers to pause and ask, "How's your heart?", on the handle, @asoulcalledjoel
  • Scott Tatum: A hiker and "self-care savage", he's best known by his one million followers for his "Friendly Reminders" on the handle, @ucanoutdoors
  • Daníel Colón: Their social media handle, @ColorMeCrazy, combines meditations, encouraging pep talks, and lip-synching motivational messages from Abraham Hicks

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Catie Talarski, and Meg Fitzgerald contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf mental healthsocial mediapsychologysocial responsibility
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
