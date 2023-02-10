We have to talk about cuddle parties

When you hear the words, “cuddle party”, what do you picture? Something playful? Something salacious? Something… else?

When your culture equates affection with attraction, how does it feel to challenge that connection? And to what degree can affection be healing when it isn't necessarily connected with sex?

Join Chion as she ponders all this during her experience one-on-one with a professional cuddlist, and then as she attends a 25-person-strong cuddle party.﻿

GUESTS:



Amanda Ananda: Professional cuddlist and cuddle party facilitator

Professional cuddlist and cuddle party facilitator Isaac Paulman: Cuddle party facilitator-in-training

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

