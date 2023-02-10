© 2023 Connecticut Public

We have to talk about cuddle parties

By Chion Wolf,
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Published February 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST
Chion Wolf and professional cuddlist, Amanda Ananda in 2017.
1 of 1  — Chion Wolf and professional cuddlist, Amanda Ananda in 2017.
Chion Wolf and professional cuddlist, Amanda Ananda in 2017.
Chion Wolf

When you hear the words, “cuddle party”, what do you picture? Something playful? Something salacious? Something… else?

When your culture equates affection with attraction, how does it feel to challenge that connection? And to what degree can affection be healing when it isn't necessarily connected with sex?

Join Chion as she ponders all this during her experience one-on-one with a professional cuddlist, and then as she attends a 25-person-strong cuddle party.﻿

GUESTS: 

  • Amanda Ananda: Professional cuddlist and cuddle party facilitator
  • Isaac Paulman: Cuddle party facilitator-in-training 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
