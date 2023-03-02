Twinteresting! Meet highly unique twins

All children are special. All twins are special! And these twins are especially… special!

On this episode, meet twins who were:

-Conceived 30 years ago and only born last year

-Born on each side of the millennium

-Survived separation surgery in 2004

-Are six years old, and were born conjoined at the sternum

GUESTS:



Rachel and Philip Ridgeway: Parents to twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago. Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born on Oct 31, 2022 from embryos frozen on April 22, 1992

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

