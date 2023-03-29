Love without the possibility of parole

1 of 2 — Sigrid and Alan Wade met via a prison pen pal program in 2014. Alan was on death row, and then had his sentence commuted to life without the possibility of parole. They have been married for seven years and have a three year-old son.

