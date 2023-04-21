A fireside conversation with Hartford’s “Love Poet”, Olusanya Bey

Olusanya Bey is many things, but he's best known as a “love poet."

But that title comes after much deep, philosophical pondering: What does writing about love do for - and to - him? Must he have a tangible muse? And how does a love of self affect love for others?

Hear Olusanya Bey in Chion’s backyard for this third installment of a series of conversations with poets around a fire.

GUEST:



Olysanya Bey: Poet, community organizer, a mindfulness instructor, and a teaching artist in Hartford

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

