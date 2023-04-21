© 2023 Connecticut Public

A fireside conversation with Hartford’s “Love Poet”, Olusanya Bey

By Chion Wolf,
Khaleel Rahman
Published April 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Olysanya Bey: Poet, community organizer, a mindfulness instructor, and a teaching artist in Hartford.
Olusanya Bey is many things, but he's best known as a “love poet."

But that title comes after much deep, philosophical pondering: What does writing about love do for - and to - him? Must he have a tangible muse? And how does a love of self affect love for others?

Hear Olusanya Bey in Chion’s backyard for this third installment of a series of conversations with poets around a fire.

GUEST: 

  • Olysanya Bey: Poet, community organizer, a mindfulness instructor, and a teaching artist in Hartford

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
