Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The game changers: Female referees in chess, boxing, and softball

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldChion Wolf
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
1 of 4  — Woman blowing referee's whistle
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images
Kristi Howard is an 11-year veteran softball umpire in Mississippi. After getting punched in the face by an angry parent, she is advocating for laws to classify assaults against umpires and referees as a felony aggravated assault.
Martha Underwood is a National Tournament Director for the U.S. Chess Federation, a member of the U.S. Chess Accessibility and Special Circumstances Committee, and advocate for the non-profit, 9 Queens.
Lana Chess Photography
Sparkle Lee (pictured with Marvin Haggler) is the first female boxing ref to be licensed in New York and New Jersey, the first woman to ref in the NY Golden Gloves boxing tournament, the only woman to ref a match at Yankee Stadium, and she was the first referee ever to be inducted into the International Women Boxing Hall of Fame.
When you imagine an umpire, a chess arbiter, or a boxing referee… Do you picture women?

Today, you'll hear stories from three women in the sports world who are thriving in those particular positions of power.

GUESTS: 

  • Kristi Howard: 11-year veteran softball umpire in Mississippi. After getting punched in the face by an angry parent, she is advocating for laws to classify assaults against umpires and referees as a felony aggravated assault
  • Martha Underwood: National Tournament Director for the U.S. Chess Federation, a member of the U.S. Chess Accessibility and Special Circumstances Committee, and advocate for the non-profit, 9 Queens 
  • Sparkle Lee: First female boxing ref to be licensed in New York and New Jersey, the first woman to ref in the NY Golden Gloves boxing tournament, the only woman to ref a match at Yankee Stadium, and she was the first referee ever to be inducted into the International Women Boxing Hall of Fame

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to strategize digital audience growth and manage special projects.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
