The game changers: Female referees in chess, boxing, and softball

4 of 4 — Sparkle Lee (pictured with Marvin Haggler) is the first female boxing ref to be licensed in New York and New Jersey, the first woman to ref in the NY Golden Gloves boxing tournament, the only woman to ref a match at Yankee Stadium, and she was the first referee ever to be inducted into the International Women Boxing Hall of Fame.

Sparkle Lee (pictured with Marvin Haggler) is the first female boxing ref to be licensed in New York and New Jersey, the first woman to ref in the NY Golden Gloves boxing tournament, the only woman to ref a match at Yankee Stadium, and she was the first referee ever to be inducted into the International Women Boxing Hall of Fame.