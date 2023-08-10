“Tell the world what’s happening”: Uyghur refugees on escaping genocide in China
"Never again."
That was the vow the international community took after the Holocaust, pledging to never repeat the kind of actions that led to the death of over 6 million Jewish people.
Unfortunately, the horrors of genocide have been seen again - in Armenia, in Rwanda, and now, in China.
On this episode of Audacious, meet a woman who was assaulted and forcibly sterilized while in a concentration camp. And a celebrated writer talks about his new memoir, Waiting to Be Arrested at Night: A Uyghur Poet's Memoir of China's Genocide.
GUESTS:
- Julie Millsap: Government Relations Manager at Uyghur Human Rights Project
- Omer Kanat: Executive Director of Uyghur Human Rights Project
- Zumrat Dawut: A Uyghur woman whose experience of escaping Chinese concentration camps was the basis for a story that won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting. She is interpreted in this interview by Zubayra Shamseden
- Tahir Izgil: Uyghur poet, filmmaker, and author of Waiting to Be Arrested at Night: A Uyghur Poet's Memoir of China's Genocide. He is interpreted in this interview by historian and co-author, Joshua Freeman
Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.