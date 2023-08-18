The meteoric rise of comedian Zarna Garg

If you told comedian Zarna Garg five years ago that she would have her own Amazon comedy special, she might look at you funny. So to speak.

She immigrated to the United States at 16 years old to leave a difficult family situation. Then, she became a lawyer and a stay-at-home mom.

But in her mid-40s, she began exploring the comedy world, which has been rewarding her greatly ever since.

On this episode of Audacious, hear the lightness behind her dark humor, and how being an Indian woman in comedy is revolutionary.

GUEST:



Zarna Garg: Began her stand-up comedy career at age 44, and now has 1.5 million followers on social media, an Amazon special called One In A Billion, and is the host of the newly-released podcast, The Zarna Garg Show

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.