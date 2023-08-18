© 2023 Connecticut Public

The meteoric rise of comedian Zarna Garg

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Zarna Garg began her stand-up comedy career at age 44, and now has 1.5 million followers on social media, an Amazon special called "One In A Billion", and is the host of the newly-released podcast, "The Zarna Garg Show".
Mandar Parab
If you told comedian Zarna Garg five years ago that she would have her own Amazon comedy special, she might look at you funny. So to speak.

She immigrated to the United States at 16 years old to leave a difficult family situation. Then, she became a lawyer and a stay-at-home mom.

But in her mid-40s, she began exploring the comedy world, which has been rewarding her greatly ever since.

On this episode of Audacious, hear the lightness behind her dark humor, and how being an Indian woman in comedy is revolutionary.

GUEST: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
