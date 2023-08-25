The misunderstood pain of persistent genital arousal disorder

Many of us would think that feelings of arousal would always be welcome! And maybe we would even want more of it.

But for our guests on this episode, persistent genital arousal disorder has made life very difficult.

One woman copes with more than 100 orgasms a day, another searches for peace as her body is stimulated by emotions of all kinds, and another has undergone surgeries and treatments to find relief.

We also hear from one of the world experts on this rare condition on what we know about it, and what can be done to help.

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.