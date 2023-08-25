© 2023 Connecticut Public

The misunderstood pain of persistent genital arousal disorder

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
pelvic pain
SimpleImages / Getty Images
Dr. Robert Echenberg is the founder of the Echenberg Institute for Pelvic and Sexual Pain in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Robert Echenberg is the founder of the Echenberg Institute for Pelvic and Sexual Pain in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Robert Echenberg is the founder of the Echenberg Institute for Pelvic and Sexual Pain in Bethlehem, PA.
Kathrine Snyder is the author of "Shimmering Around the Edges: A Memoir of OCD, Reality, and Finding God in Uncertainty".
Kathrine Snyder is the author of "Shimmering Around the Edges: A Memoir of OCD, Reality, and Finding God in Uncertainty".
Kathrine Snyder is the author of "Shimmering Around the Edges: A Memoir of OCD, Reality, and Finding God in Uncertainty".

Many of us would think that feelings of arousal would always be welcome! And maybe we would even want more of it.

But for our guests on this episode, persistent genital arousal disorder has made life very difficult.

One woman copes with more than 100 orgasms a day, another searches for peace as her body is stimulated by emotions of all kinds, and another has undergone surgeries and treatments to find relief.

We also hear from one of the world experts on this rare condition on what we know about it, and what can be done to help.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
