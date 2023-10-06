© 2023 Connecticut Public

What smells remind you of childhood? Hear eighteen answers

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
The poet, Atticus, wrote, “Have you ever smelled a smell and it instantly brings you back to a happy moment from your childhood? I always loved that. I hope that's what death is. Just sitting on a cloud, smelling old smells.”

That’s the inspiration for today’s episode, featuring 18 people talking about the smells that bring them back to childhood.

In addition to the guests below, you’ll hear the voices of Dave Borsvold from Mentor, Ohio, Higuchi Naoki from Osaka, Japan, Levi Lomaski from West Hartford, Brianne Decio from Waterford, Matthew from Ecuador, Nina Lesiga from Stratford, Lisa Niedermeyer and her mother, Michele, from Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicole Currivan from Syracuse, New York, Janice Wolf from Madison, and Brandon Blain from Lebanon, Connecticut.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

