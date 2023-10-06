What smells remind you of childhood? Hear eighteen answers
The poet, Atticus, wrote, “Have you ever smelled a smell and it instantly brings you back to a happy moment from your childhood? I always loved that. I hope that's what death is. Just sitting on a cloud, smelling old smells.”
That’s the inspiration for today’s episode, featuring 18 people talking about the smells that bring them back to childhood.
In addition to the guests below, you’ll hear the voices of Dave Borsvold from Mentor, Ohio, Higuchi Naoki from Osaka, Japan, Levi Lomaski from West Hartford, Brianne Decio from Waterford, Matthew from Ecuador, Nina Lesiga from Stratford, Lisa Niedermeyer and her mother, Michele, from Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicole Currivan from Syracuse, New York, Janice Wolf from Madison, and Brandon Blain from Lebanon, Connecticut.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Angharad Rudkin: Author and clinical child psychologist working in Hampshire, UK
- Raquel V Reyes: Author of many books, including her latest, Barbacoa, Bomba, and Betrayal, which is coming out on November 7th. Here, she demonstrates how to make Cafe Cubano
- O’Nell Agossa: Originally from Benin, Africa, featured on our show about being a part of a diaspora
- Tanya Ko Hong: Originally from Korea, featured on our show about being part of a diaspora
- Isaiah Herrington: 10 year-old living in Hartford, Connecticut
- Alua Arthur: Death doula in Los Angeles, CA, founder of Going With Grace
- Atticus: Poet and author of the new book, LVOE
- Heather Ream: Writer from East Tennessee, who is a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP), originally featured on our show about super smellers
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.
