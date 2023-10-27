Haunted artifacts & serial killer art: When one person's treasure is another one's nightmare

Some people collect stamps. Coins. Trading cards. And as you've heard on our show before, some people collect barf bags. Tiny chairs. Bricks.

And some people's collections are a bit… darker.

Today, come with me as I tour the John Zaffis Museum of the Paranormal in Stratford, CT, containing hundreds of objects that are suspected of being haunted.

And find out what William Harder has learned about humanity by amassing one of the world's largest collections of art solely created by convicted murderers and serial killers.

GUESTS:



William Harder: Collector of artwork made by imprisoned serial killers

William Harder: Collector of artwork made by imprisoned serial killers

John Zaffis: Paranormal investigator, nephew of famous paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, and owner of the John Zaffis Museum of the Paranormal in Stratford, Connecticut

