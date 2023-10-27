© 2023 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Haunted artifacts & serial killer art: When one person's treasure is another one's nightmare

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
A large stuffed toy bunny rabbit sits among other artifacts and oddities in front of a wall of paintings.
1 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
According to Zaffis this unassuming Easter bunny was at the center of a Scooby-Doo-esk plot involving a Jewish woman and her Indian neighbors. Hauntings and curses know no cultural boundaries.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Paranormal expert John Zaffis has amassed a huge collection of objects. From a wedding dresses to ceremonial masks, Ouija boards to Winnie the Pooh, The Zaffis' Museum of the Paranormal is packed with things collected from investigations, sent by those experiencing hauntings, and some that he just likes.
2 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
Paranormal expert John Zaffis has amassed a huge collection of objects. From a wedding dresses to ceremonial masks, Ouija boards to Winnie the Pooh, The Zaffis' Museum of the Paranormal is packed with things collected from investigations, sent by those experiencing hauntings, and some that he just likes.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
"No, not Pooh!" Yes, this festive Winnie the Pooh moved itself around a family's home before they reached out to Zaffis.
3 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
"No, not Pooh!" Yes, this festive Winnie the Pooh moved itself around a family's home before they reached out to Zaffis.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
This mask was made by an artist and was clearly meant for ritual use. But a few feet away is a modern plastic Halloween mask that Zaffis is just as guarded around. He says that the user's intent is what most determines the energy that lingers with an object.
4 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
This mask was made by an artist and was clearly meant for ritual use. But a few feet away is a modern plastic Halloween mask that Zaffis is just as guarded around. He says that the user's intent is what most determines the energy that lingers with an object.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Inside this homemade briefcase is a Ouija board. One that gave its previous owners so much trouble that they packed the box full of salt before sealing it away. Zaffis has not opened the box since taking possession of it.
5 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
Inside this homemade briefcase is a Ouija board. One that gave its previous owners so much trouble that they packed the box full of salt before sealing it away. Zaffis has not opened the box since taking possession of it.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
When Chion asked what the one object Zaffis thought she needed to know, he turned the conversation to the tragic tale of this wedding dress.
6 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
When Chion asked what the one object Zaffis thought she needed to know, he turned the conversation to the tragic tale of this wedding dress.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Several taxidermied animals reside in the collection. Zaffis says he just likes them. Despite the evil glint in its eye this turkey wasn't haunted when he acquired it, but after sitting among the haunted collection for so long, he can't say for certain what may have rubbed off on it.
7 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
Several taxidermied animals reside in the collection. Zaffis says he just likes them. Despite the evil glint in its eye this turkey wasn't haunted when he acquired it, but after sitting among the haunted collection for so long, he can't say for certain what may have rubbed off on it.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
This carved piece is known simply and ominously as "The Idol".
8 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
This carved piece is known simply and ominously as "The Idol".
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
This rosary came to Zaffis after its use in occult activities. Its previous owner, a Satanist, wrapped most of its length in tape, giving it this strange, almost boney appearance.
9 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
This rosary came to Zaffis after its use in occult activities. Its previous owner, a Satanist, wrapped most of its length in tape, giving it this strange, almost boney appearance.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
John Zaffis believes in an afterlife. Of course he does. But he says he has no interest in becoming a ghost himself, and implores friends and family to leave him be when he goes. Or, more accurately, he says, "Leave me the hell alone."
10 of 10  — Audacious Zaffis
John Zaffis believes in an afterlife. Of course he does. But he says he has no interest in becoming a ghost himself, and implores friends and family to leave him be when he goes. Or, more accurately, he says, "Leave me the hell alone."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

Some people collect stamps. Coins. Trading cards. And as you've heard on our show before, some people collect barf bags. Tiny chairs. Bricks.

And some people's collections are a bit… darker.

Today, come with me as I tour the John Zaffis Museum of the Paranormal in Stratford, CT, containing hundreds of objects that are suspected of being haunted.

And find out what William Harder has learned about humanity by amassing one of the world's largest collections of art solely created by convicted murderers and serial killers.

GUESTS: 

  • William Harder: Collector of artwork made by imprisoned serial killers
  • John Zaffis: Paranormal investigator, nephew of famous paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, and owner of theJohn Zaffis Museum of the Paranormal in Stratford, Connecticut

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Lateshia Peters, and Joey Morgan.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf