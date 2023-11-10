© 2023 Connecticut Public

At your service! What it's like being a butler

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST
Mr. Robert Wennekes is the founder & CEO of The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands.
Mr. Adam Shimko is the executive Head Butler at The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands.
Look at the people in the background of any rich person's dinner party - real or fictional - and you'll see them: The butlers.

How did they get there? How did they learn? And what do they get out of it - beyond the money, of course?

To answer those questions the founder and CEO of The International Butler Academy joins us alongside his executive head butler.

And hear from a palace manager in the Middle East, talking about why she has been drawn to this kind of work for over 35 years.

GUESTS: 

  • Mr. Robert Wennekes: Founder & CEO of The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands
  • Mr. Adam Shimko: Executive Head Butler at The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands
  • Marcia: Palace manager in the Middle East, serving for over 35 years

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Lateshia Peters, and Joey Morgan.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
