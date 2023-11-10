At your service! What it's like being a butler

Look at the people in the background of any rich person's dinner party - real or fictional - and you'll see them: The butlers.

How did they get there? How did they learn? And what do they get out of it - beyond the money, of course?

To answer those questions the founder and CEO of The International Butler Academy joins us alongside his executive head butler.

And hear from a palace manager in the Middle East, talking about why she has been drawn to this kind of work for over 35 years.

GUESTS:



Mr. Robert Wennekes: Founder & CEO of The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands

Founder & CEO of The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands Mr. Adam Shimko: Executive Head Butler at The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands

Executive Head Butler at The International Butler Academy in the Netherlands Marcia: Palace manager in the Middle East, serving for over 35 years

