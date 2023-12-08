© 2023 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious kids: Stories of courage, conservation, and compassion

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
DJ Annie Red, Cash Daniels, and Jack Perch.
DJ Annie Red, Cash Daniels, and Jack Perch.
Samirah Horton, aka DJ Annie Red is a 14-year-old DJ, author, and anti-bullying activist from Brooklyn, New York. She joined Chion with her parents, Sonya and Glenn.
Samirah Horton, aka DJ Annie Red is a 14-year-old DJ, author, and anti-bullying activist from Brooklyn, New York. She joined Chion with her parents, Sonya and Glenn.
Cash Daniels is a 14-year-old conservationist from Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a passion for fish and wildlife. He has cleaned up 250,000 pounds of trash, recycled two tons of aluminum, and 2,000 miles of fishing line.
Cash Daniels is a 14-year-old conservationist from Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a passion for fish and wildlife. He has cleaned up 250,000 pounds of trash, recycled two tons of aluminum, and 2,000 miles of fishing line.
Jack Perch is an 8-year-old New London boy who had the idea of honoring an egret harmed by 2 teenage boys in New London CT. Jacks and his mom Annah Perch are residents of New London and live close to Ocean Beach Park where the egret has harmed and presumably killed. (Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public)
Jack Perch is an 8-year-old New London boy who had the idea of honoring an egret harmed by 2 teenage boys in New London CT. Jacks and his mom Annah Perch are residents of New London and live close to Ocean Beach Park where the egret has harmed and presumably killed.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Jack Perch is an 8-year-old New London boy who had the idea of honoring an egret who was harmed by 2 teenage boys in New London CT. Jacks and his mom Annah Perch are residents of New London and live close to Ocean Beach Park where the egret has harmed and presumably killed.

Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Jack Perch is an 8-year-old New London boy who had the idea of honoring an egret who was harmed by 2 teenage boys in New London CT. Jacks and his mom Annah Perch are residents of New London and live close to Ocean Beach Park where the egret has harmed and presumably killed.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public

Audacious kids run the world. Or at least, they ought to, because they have a lot to teach us!

Meet a young woman whose unique voice made her stand out to bullies - until she flipped the script and turned it into her superpower. A young man talks about why he's cleaned up over a quarter million pounds of trash in our waterways, and finally, an 8 year-old friend of animals talks about why he held a memorial service for an egret.

GUESTS: 

  • Samirah Horton, aka DJ Annie Red: 14-year-old DJ, author, and anti-bullying activist from Brooklyn, New York. She joined Chion with her parents, Sonya and Glenn. Her book is called The Bully Stop
  • Cash Daniels: 14-year-old conservationist from Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a passion for fish and wildlife. He has cleaned up 250,000 pounds of trash, recycled two tons of aluminum, and 2,000 miles of fishing line
  • Jack Perch: 8-year-old from New London, Connecticut, who arranged a memorial service for an egret which was attacked by two teenagers. He joined Chion with his mom, Annah

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
