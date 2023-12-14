© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Cart Talk: Conversations with Trader Joe's and Costco Aficionados

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published December 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Mature couple shopping groceries in supermarket.
1 of 3  — Mature couple shopping groceries in supermarket
Mature couple shopping groceries in supermarket.
BjelicaS / Getty Images / E+
David and Susan Schwartz are the authors of "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z". They have traveled over 220,000 miles visiting over 250 Costco warehouses in 13 countries.
2 of 3  — David and Susan Schwartz are the authors of "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z". They have traveled over 220,000 miles visiting over 250 Costco warehouses in 13 countries.
David and Susan Schwartz are the authors of "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z". They have traveled over 220,000 miles visiting over 250 Costco warehouses in 13 countries.
Natasha Fischer runs the social media account TraderJoesList, where she offers product reviews and recipes to over two million followers.
3 of 3  — Natasha Fischer runs the social media account TraderJoesList, where she offers product reviews and recipes to over two million followers.
Natasha Fischer runs the social media account TraderJoesList, where she offers product reviews and recipes to over two million followers.

We all know people who love Costco or Trader Joe’s. But what compels someone to devote their time and travel to visiting as many stores as possible, to wrap so much of their identity around these massive shopping chains?

Meet three people whose lives brighten the moment they put their hands on a Trader Joe’s or Costco grocery cart.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf