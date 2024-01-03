© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

"I Will Always Love You": Jada Star’s musical bond with her aunt Dolly Parton

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:08 PM EST
Dolly Parton and her niece, Jada Star.
Dolly Parton and her niece, Jada Star.
Jada Star is a singer/songwriter whose debut album is called "Tell Me I'm Your Angel". She also starred in the ABC reality series, "Claim To Fame".
Jada Star is a singer/songwriter whose debut album is called "Tell Me I'm Your Angel". She also starred in the ABC reality series, "Claim To Fame".

Growing up as Dolly Parton's niece has its benefits. Including a genetic predisposition to write poetry and put it to music.

Jada Star is the niece of Dolly Parton, and she joins us to talk about life in her light - and the music that means the most to her.

GUEST: 

  • Jada Star: Singer/songwriter whose debut album is called Tell Me I'm Your Angel. She also starred in the ABC reality series, Claim To Fame

You will also hear the voice of Heather Ream, author of Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress, East Tennessee native, and Dolly Parton fan. She was a guest on the Audacious episodes about super smellers and nostalgic childhood scents.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
