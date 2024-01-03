"I Will Always Love You": Jada Star’s musical bond with her aunt Dolly Parton

Growing up as Dolly Parton's niece has its benefits. Including a genetic predisposition to write poetry and put it to music.

Jada Star is the niece of Dolly Parton, and she joins us to talk about life in her light - and the music that means the most to her.

GUEST:



Jada Star: Singer/songwriter whose debut album is called Tell Me I'm Your Angel. She also starred in the ABC reality series, Claim To Fame

You will also hear the voice of Heather Ream, author of Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress, East Tennessee native, and Dolly Parton fan. She was a guest on the Audacious episodes about super smellers and nostalgic childhood scents.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

