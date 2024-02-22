Actors with facial differences discuss what it means to be seen

What's it like when, due to a condition you had early on in life, your face looks so very different from everybody else's?

And what's it like to use that face as an actor?

In this second installment featuring conversations with people who have facial differences, we meet two performers who appeared together in the 2018 movie, Happy Face.

For more information about facial differences, visit About Face.

