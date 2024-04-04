© 2024 Connecticut Public

The art of the prank with the directors of 'Jury Duty' and 'Bad Trip'

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT
Pranking on television has been around for over 70 years. Starting with Candid Camera in the late 40s all the way through to Punk'd in the early 2000s.

Pranking has evolved to not only entertain, but to show off the goodness in people!

The directors of the movie Bad Trip, and the tv series, Jury Duty, talk about how they pull off physical stunts that leave a positive emotional impact.

Previous episode mentioned in the show: What's jury duty like? The verdict, well, it's case by case

GUESTS: 

  • Jake Szymanski: Director of the 2023 Amazon FreeVee series, "Jury Duty"
  • Kitao Sakurai: Director of the 2021 movie "Bad Trip", starring Eric Andre

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
