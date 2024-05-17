The reality of 'Forever Parenting' when your child needs lifetime care

When people imagine becoming parents, they don’t often envision their child being born with a condition that requires lifetime care.

Hear reflections and wisdom from “forever parents” whose children have autism with anxiety and OCD; a disorder that caused 100 seizures a day; and Down Syndrome.

GUESTS:



Carrie Cariello : Mother of five children, including 18 year-old Jack, who has Autism, OCD, and anxiety. She’s the author of two books, and writes regularly for the Huffington Post

Mother of five children, including 18 year-old Jack, who has Autism, OCD, and anxiety. She’s the author of two books, and writes regularly for the Huffington Post Adriana Piltz : Mother of three, including 24 year-old Nicky, who was born with tuberous sclerosis. He is non-verbal, has violent outbursts, and needs 24/7 care. She is the founder of Nicky’s Gardens of Hope, which raises money to create a more supported living situation for people with disabilities

Mother of three, including 24 year-old Nicky, who was born with tuberous sclerosis. He is non-verbal, has violent outbursts, and needs 24/7 care. She is the founder of Nicky’s Gardens of Hope, which raises money to create a more supported living situation for people with disabilities Cathy Carmode Lim, Marcelino Lim, and Marissa Lim: Cathy and Marcelino are parents to four daughters, including Marissa, a 24 year-old woman with Down Syndrome. Cathy writes about her experiences in parenting and more at lifeandlims.com

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

