The reality of 'Forever Parenting' when your child needs lifetime care

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published May 17, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
A father throws his young child up in the air. Both are smiling and laughing.
1 of 2  — ForeverParents_Audacious_Home.png
Johnny Greig / Getty Images
Marcelino Lim, Marissa Lim, Cathy Carmode Lim: Cathy and Marcelino are parents to four daughters, including Marissa, a 24 year-old woman with Down Syndrome. Cathy writes about her experiences in parenting and more at lifeandlims.com.

When people imagine becoming parents, they don’t often envision their child being born with a condition that requires lifetime care.

Hear reflections and wisdom from “forever parents” whose children have autism with anxiety and OCD; a disorder that caused 100 seizures a day; and Down Syndrome.

GUESTS: 

  • Carrie CarielloMother of five children, including 18 year-old Jack, who has Autism, OCD, and anxiety. She’s the author of two books, and writes regularly for the Huffington Post
  • Adriana Piltz: Mother of three, including 24 year-old Nicky, who was born with tuberous sclerosis. He is non-verbal, has violent outbursts, and needs 24/7 care. She is the founder of Nicky’s Gardens of Hope, which raises money to create a more supported living situation for people with disabilities
  • Cathy Carmode Lim, Marcelino Lim, and Marissa Lim: Cathy and Marcelino are parents to four daughters, including Marissa, a 24 year-old woman with Down Syndrome. Cathy writes about her experiences in parenting and more at lifeandlims.com

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

