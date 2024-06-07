Jayson Greene reflects on grief and parenthood nine years after his daughter's death

Jayson Greene’s daughter, Greta, died in 2015 when she was two years old. She was sitting on a bench with her grandma on the Upper West Side of Manhattan when a brick fell from a building and struck her in the head.

Now, nine years later, how would Jayson describe Greta’s presence in his life? Hear his reflections on life after unimaginable tragedy, and how much he appreciates the people that showed up for him and his family.

Related episode:



GUESTS:



Jayson Greene: a writer and editor based in Brooklyn. He is the author of Once More We Saw Stars, a memoir about dealing with the sudden and tragic death of his two-year-old daughter, Greta, in 2015

Guest-hosted by Jessica Severin de Martinez. Chion Wolf, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

