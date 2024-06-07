© 2024 Connecticut Public

Jayson Greene reflects on grief and parenthood nine years after his daughter's death

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonRobyn Doyon-Aitken Catie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Jayson Greene is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn. He is the author of “Once More We Saw Stars“, a memoir about dealing with the sudden and tragic death of his two-year-old daughter, Greta, in 2015.
Jayson Greene is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn. He is the author of "Once More We Saw Stars", a memoir about dealing with the sudden and tragic death of his two-year-old daughter, Greta, in 2015.

Jayson Greene’s daughter, Greta, died in 2015 when she was two years old. She was sitting on a bench with her grandma on the Upper West Side of Manhattan when a brick fell from a building and struck her in the head.

Now, nine years later, how would Jayson describe Greta’s presence in his life? Hear his reflections on life after unimaginable tragedy, and how much he appreciates the people that showed up for him and his family.

Related episode:

GUESTS: 

  • Jayson Greene: a writer and editor based in Brooklyn. He is the author of Once More We Saw Stars, a memoir about dealing with the sudden and tragic death of his two-year-old daughter, Greta, in 2015 

Guest-hosted by Jessica Severin de Martinez. Chion Wolf, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
