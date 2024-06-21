© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

For the love of farts! From animal biology to musical mastery

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published June 21, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Dr. Nick Caruso is a Postdoctoral Associate at Virginia Tech in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation. He teamed up with Dr. Dani Rabaiotti to create a series of books about animal farts.
Dr. Nick Caruso is a Postdoctoral Associate at Virginia Tech in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation. He teamed up with Dr. Dani Rabaiotti to create a series of books about animal farts.
Guy First plays music by making farting noises with his hands, featured on Britain's Got Talent.
Guy First plays music by making farting noises with his hands, featured on Britain's Got Talent.
Guy First plays music by making farting noises with his hands, featured on Britain's Got Talent. He is joined by his wife, Yaara.
Guy First plays music by making farting noises with his hands, featured on Britain's Got Talent. He is joined by his wife, Yaara.
Will Bakey a.k.a “Will the Farter” was born without an anus, but later became able to fart on-command. He has been featured on the Howard Stern Show, Jackass 3D, and Cameo.
Will Bakey a.k.a “Will the Farter” was born without an anus, but later became able to fart on-command. He has been featured on the Howard Stern Show, Jackass 3D, and Cameo.

Enjoy our ode to farts!

Meet researchers who made a New York Times bestselling book series about the various ways that animals fart; A man who is internationally known for being a hand farter, (also called a “manualist“); And another person who was born without an anus and went on to make a living off of his ability to fart extensively on-command! Which he will absolutely do for us in this episode.

GUESTS: 

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski, and Reinett Chefu contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
