For the love of farts! From animal biology to musical mastery
Enjoy our ode to farts!
Meet researchers who made a New York Times bestselling book series about the various ways that animals fart; A man who is internationally known for being a hand farter, (also called a “manualist“); And another person who was born without an anus and went on to make a living off of his ability to fart extensively on-command! Which he will absolutely do for us in this episode.
GUESTS:
- Dani Rabaiotti and Nick Caruso: Researchers who created a spreadsheet listing what we know about which animals do and do not fart, and which remain a mystery. It was later turned into a book series beginning with Does It Fart? The definitive field guide to animal flatulence, and the kids book, Does It Fart?: A Kid's Guide to the Gas Animals Pass
- Guy First: A musician who plays music by making farting noises with his hands, featured on Britain's Got Talent. He is joined by his wife, Yaara
- Will Bakey a.k.a “Will the Farter”: Born without an anus, he later became able to fart on-command. Featured on the Howard Stern Show, Jackass 3D, and Cameo. He is joined by his girlfriend, Aislinn.
Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski, and Reinett Chefu contributed to this show.
