When actors teach: Embodying the lives of an enslaved woman and a medical patient

There are many ways to teach, but few are as impactful as embodying a character as an actor. How does taking on such roles shape a person's life? In this episode, we delve into the experiences of two unique educators.

Discover what it was like for Azie Dungey, a Black actress, to portray an enslaved woman at George and Martha Washington's estate in Mount Vernon. How did this deeply emotional role influence her understanding of history and her own identity?

Then, explore the world of Cory Scott, a standardized patient who simulates medical conditions for training medical students. What toll does this role take on his mind and body?

Provided / Cory Scott Cory Scott (left) performs with Kate Jurdi.

Join us as we uncover the profound effects of educational acting on those who live it.

Azie Dungey: Comedy writer and former character interpreter, playing Caroline Branham, an enslaved woman at George Washington's Mount Vernon residence. She also wrote the popular web series “Ask A Slave”

Cory Scott: Standardized patient at UMass Amherst for over 25 years. He has guest-starred in ABC’s Body of Proof and worked as a stand-in on the movies, TED and TED 2

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

