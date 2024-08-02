Faking it: Munchausen syndrome and the compulsion to be ill

2 of 3 — Dr. Marc Feldman is a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Adjunct Professor of Psychology at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He is an international expert in factitious disorder, Munchausen syndrome, Munchausen by proxy, and malingering, and the author of many books, including “Dying to Be Ill: True Stories of Medical Deception“.

Dr. Marc Feldman is a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Adjunct Professor of Psychology at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He is an international expert in factitious disorder, Munchausen syndrome, Munchausen by proxy, and malingering, and the author of many books, including “Dying to Be Ill: True Stories of Medical Deception“.

Sara Feldman