Audacious with Chion Wolf

Birdwatching Legend Peter Kaestner's Journey to 10,000 Birds

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT
Peter Kaestner celebrates documenting his 10,000th bird.
Peter Kaestner celebrates documenting his 10,000th bird.

You know how sometimes you look outside, see a bird, and think, “Oh, hey! A cardinal! A blue jay! A robin!“

Happens all the time.

Now imagine what your life would be like if you traveled the world as part of a lifelong quest to become the first person to see 10,000 bird species.

Get to know Peter Kaestner. He shares the surprising story of how he came excruciatingly close to missing that once-in-a-lifetime shot. And find out why he believes there are a million ways to be a birder.

Resources:

  • eBird online database of bird observations, a project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology
  • IOC World Bird List, an open-access resource maintained by the International Ornithological Committee
  • Merlin bird ID app by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a free global bird guide with photos, sounds, and maps

GUEST: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Sajina Shrestha, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
