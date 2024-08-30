More than a bodyguard: Will Geddes on the art of protection

Elite bodyguard and security expert Will Geddes talks about how his childhood prepared him for a 30 year career of protecting some of the world’s most high-profile clients in the world.

Will shares surprising stories from the field, and reflections on what it's like to be so up close to evil. Plus, get some clever tips for staying safe!

Suggested episode:



GUEST:



Will Geddes : A security specialist with over 30 years of experience, advising clients worldwide on various risk and threat-related matters. He leads the firm, International Corporate Securities . He is also a public speaker, media commentator on international security, and the author of the book, “Parent Alert: How to Keep Your Kids Safe Online“

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.