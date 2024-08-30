© 2024 Connecticut Public

More than a bodyguard: Will Geddes on the art of protection

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonChion Wolf
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
Will Geddes: A specialist with over 30 years of experience in the Specialist Security sector, advising clients worldwide on various risk and threat-related matters. He leads the firm, International Corporate Securities.
Will Geddes: A specialist with over 30 years of experience in the Specialist Security sector, advising clients worldwide on various risk and threat-related matters. He leads the firm, International Corporate Securities.

Elite bodyguard and security expert Will Geddes talks about how his childhood prepared him for a 30 year career of protecting some of the world’s most high-profile clients in the world.

Will shares surprising stories from the field, and reflections on what it's like to be so up close to evil. Plus, get some clever tips for staying safe!

Suggested episode:

GUEST: 

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
