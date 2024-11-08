© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Animal psychics reveal what our pets really think

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonChion Wolf
Published November 8, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST
Nikki Vasconez is an animal communicator, teacher, and former litigation attorney based in Florida.
Laura Stinchfield is an animal communicator known as “The Pet Psychic” based in New York. Author of “Voices of the Animals“ and “Stormy's Words of Wisdom: An enlightened dog’s profound insights on life“.
Sometimes it’s like you and your pet are perfectly in sync, reading each other’s minds… and other times, you’re staring at them thinking, “Seriously? Why do you keep licking the couch?”

But what if you could actually read your pet’s mind? Would you treat them differently… or would you just confirm that dogs think every meal is their last, and that cats really are secretly plotting world domination?

Today, meet two people who make a living as animal communicators. They’ll share wild stories from their sessions, explain why they believe your pets keep hanging around even after they’re gone, and give you tips on how to connect more deeply with your own beloved companions.

GUESTS: 

  • Nikki Vasconez: Animal communicator, teacher, and former litigation attorney based in Florida
  • Laura Stinchfield: Animal communicator known as “The Pet Psychic” based in New York. Author of Voices of the Animals and Stormy's Words of Wisdom: An enlightened dog’s profound insights on life

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
