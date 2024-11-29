© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Stamford

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published November 29, 2024 at 12:42 PM EST
Audacious host Chion Wolf and violinist Elaine Braithwaite sit in two chairs in front of an audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewing in Stamford for Audacious Live.
1 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Faisal Saleh, Director of Palestine Museum US, shows his father’s passport at an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf which was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
2 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Faisal Saleh, Director of Palestine Museum US, shows his father’s passport at an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf which was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Audacious beer glasses line a table before an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
3 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Audacious beer glasses line a table before an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Chion Wolf holding a jar of cat whiskers that Cjet Raymond brought to Audacious Live! Show & Tell'. The event was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
4 of 10  — Chion holding Cjet Raymond's jar of cat whiskers.
Chion Wolf holding a jar of cat whiskers that Cjet Raymond brought to Audacious Live! Show & Tell'. The event was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
Electric Violinist Elaine Braithwaite after an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
5 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Electric Violinist Elaine Braithwaite after an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
6 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
7 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Paul Bluestein shares an emotional story of losing his wife, but leaving the legacy of ‘wind phones’ at an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf which was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
8 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Paul Bluestein shares an emotional story of losing his wife, but leaving the legacy of ‘wind phones’ at an episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf which was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Cynthia Bowser from Stamford shares stories of her mother’s hat (which she is wearing). An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
9 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Cynthia Bowser from Stamford shares stories of her mother’s hat (which she is wearing). An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel/Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Lucy Nalpathanchil’s rescue dog, Sidney, made it onto the cover of Weezer’s album ‘Raditude’ after her husband created the photograph in their living room. An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
10 of 10  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Lucy Nalpathanchil’s rescue dog, Sidney, made it onto the cover of Weezer’s album ‘Raditude’ after her husband created the photograph in their living room. An episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf was recorded in front of a live audience at Third Place by Half Full Brewery in Stamford. Audience members were invited to bring items that are significant to them and ‘Show & Tell’ their stories. March, 13, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public

Remember the joy of “Show and Tell” at school? Now why should only the kids have all the fun?

Listeners to Audacious (and staff members of Connecticut Public!) gathered at Third Place by Half Full Brewery on March 13th, 2024, for an opportunity to share their story!

Special thanks to PJ Kennedy of HeyStamford.com for sharing our event, and for keeping residents and visitors of Stamford in the loop!

For a full transcript of this show, click here.

This episode originally aired on March 22, 2024.

GUESTS: 

  • Elaine Braithwaite: Electric violinist and City Librarian of Bridgeport
  • Faisal Saleh: Founder of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, CT
  • Paul Bluestein: Husband of Lynda Shannon Bluestein, advocate for LyndasPhones.org
  • Chion Wolf: Host of Audacious
  • Jessica Severin de Martinez: Producer of Audacious
  • Khaleel Rahman: Producer of Audacious
  • Lucy Nalpathanchil: Vice President of Community Engagement at Connecticut Public 
  • Jennifer Reilly and Stephanie Convey: Wethersfield residents who brought a brass sculpture
  • Cjet Raymond: West Haven resident who brought a jar of cat whiskers
  • Cynthia Bowser: Stamford resident who brought her mother's hat
  • Kristen Cusato: Director of Communications for the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, and host of the podcast, Speaking of Alzheimer's

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf