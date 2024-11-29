Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Stamford

Remember the joy of “Show and Tell” at school? Now why should only the kids have all the fun?

Listeners to Audacious (and staff members of Connecticut Public!) gathered at Third Place by Half Full Brewery on March 13th, 2024, for an opportunity to share their story!

Special thanks to PJ Kennedy of HeyStamford.com for sharing our event, and for keeping residents and visitors of Stamford in the loop!

For a full transcript of this show, click here.

This episode originally aired on March 22, 2024.

GUESTS:



Elaine Braithwaite: Electric violinist and City Librarian of Bridgeport

Faisal Saleh: Founder of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, CT

Paul Bluestein: Husband of Lynda Shannon Bluestein, advocate for LyndasPhones.org

Chion Wolf: Host of Audacious

Jessica Severin de Martinez: Producer of Audacious

Khaleel Rahman: Producer of Audacious

Lucy Nalpathanchil: Vice President of Community Engagement at Connecticut Public

Jennifer Reilly and Stephanie Convey: Wethersfield residents who brought a brass sculpture

Cjet Raymond: West Haven resident who brought a jar of cat whiskers

Cynthia Bowser: Stamford resident who brought her mother's hat

Kristen Cusato: Director of Communications for the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, and host of the podcast, Speaking of Alzheimer's

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

