Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

When every face you see is distorted: Living with PMO

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:02 AM EST
When faces or parts of faces are perceived as distorted, the condition is known as prosopometamorphopsia (PMO). “Prosopo” comes from the Greek word for face prosopon while “metamorphopsia” refers to perceptual distortions.
Prosopometamorphopsia, often referred to as demon face syndrome, is a visual condition that causes faces to appear distorted. Individuals with this disorder perceive facial features as altered in various ways, such as drooping, swelling, discoloration, or changes in their position.
Imagine waking up one morning and seeing every face around you as demonic - twisted, distorted, and unrecognizable. Are you hallucinating? Would you think people were possessed? Should you call 911? Now, what if it’s not demons you’re seeing, but constantly shifting facial features on everyone, including yourself? And what if this has been your reality since birth?

Meet two people living with this rare and perplexing condition, prosopometamorphopsia (PMO), and a researcher dedicated to understanding it. Hear their stories and learn about a simple, surprising treatment for this mysterious disorder.

GUESTS: 

  • Brad Duchaine: Researcher at Dartmouth who studies face blindness and is a leading researcher on PMO
  • Victor Sharrah: Clarkesville, Tennessee resident who discovered in 2020 that he has prosopometamorphopsia (AKA demon face syndrome or PMO)
  • Veronica Smith: PMO patient who sees facial features moving. They have been experiencing this since they were four years old, and the distortions appear mostly on themself rather than on other people

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
