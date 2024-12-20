© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The weight of family secrets: Finding freedom in the truth

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonChion Wolf
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
Family secrets are often kept to protect, but hiding the truth can sometimes cause more harm than good.
Family secrets are often kept to protect, but hiding the truth can sometimes cause more harm than good.
Michael Hainey is a journalist and author of the memoir, “After Visiting Friends: A Son’s Story“. It details how he uncovered the circumstances surrounding his father’s death decades later.
Melissa Daniels' father passed away when she was seven. As a teenager, she learned that she was conceived by a donor and set out to connect with her biological father (pictured).
Melissa Daniels' father passed away when she was seven. As a teenager, she learned that she was conceived by a donor and set out to connect with her biological father (pictured).

When Michael Hainey’s father died, the explanation he was given never quite added up. Decades later, uncovering the real story changed his life, and inspired him to write a memoir.

Melissa Daniels faced a different kind of revelation: the man she thought was her father wasn’t her biological dad. Her determination to uncover the truth became unstoppable.

Hear their powerful stories of discovery, and what unfolded after the secrets came to light.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Michael Hainey: A journalist and author of the memoir, After Visiting Friends: A Son’s Story". It details how he uncovered the circumstances surrounding his father’s death decades later
  • Melissa Daniels: Her father passed away when she was seven. As a teenager, she learned that she was conceived by a donor and set out to connect with her biological father

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
