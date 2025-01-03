Spectrosexuality: When a spirit is your spouse
In past episodes of our Audacious Love series, we’ve talked with people who’ve been married for over 50 years, people who’ve fallen in love with synthetic companions, and people who’ve fallen in love with objects. In this hour, you’ll meet four people married to spirits, ancestors, or gods.
Listen to our past Audacious Love episodes:
- Married Over 50 Years: “Love Each Other Even When You Don’t”
- It’s not just a sex doll! What it’s like to be in a relationship with a synthetic partner
- Falling in love with objects: The experience of being an Objectum Sexual
GUESTS:
- Dr. Megan Rose: An initiated ceremonial magician, a Shakta Tantric practitioner, and the author of Spirit Marriage: Intimate Relationships with Otherworldly Beings. She serves as an ordained interfaith minister and psycho-spiritual counselor and is the executive director of the Entheosis Institute
- Caroline Kenner: A professional Witch and Tarotiste, a teacher of visionary healing methods, and a spiritual healer also known as the Washington Witchdoctor. Caroline is a founder of The Fool's Dog, a Tarot app publishing company. She is married to multiple spirits
- Dr. Monica Mody: A transdisciplinary poet, writer, educator and spiritual practitioner whose border-crossing praxis lives at the intersections of earth-based wisdom, whole person philosophy, and embodied regenerative consciousness
- Orion Foxwood: A traditional witch, conjure-man, "Eco-Magical Activist", faery seer; author of The Faery Teachings, The Tree of Enchantment, Mountain Conjure and Southern Rootwork and The Flame in the Cauldron. He is the founder of the House of Brigh Faery Seership Institute, a co-founder of Conjure-Craft, and Witches in the Woods gatherings in California
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, originally aired April 1, 2022, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.