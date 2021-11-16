Connecticut Garden Journal: Plants and cuttings make festive holiday centerpieces

Thanksgiving Day is almost upon us. It will be good to gather safely with friends and family again to celebrate. To make the meal more festive consider decorating your table with plants. You can use a variety of living plants and cuttings to make a centerpiece or smaller place settings to accentuate the holiday. Here's some ideas.

For live plants, select a houseplant that dazzles with color. Some good choices include croton, moth orchid, Chinese evergreen and flamingo flower. These houseplants burst with the colors of the season and can be used as permanent houseplants in your home. Dress up the centerpiece with a glazed or unusual pot or simply by wrapping an attractive piece of fabric around the pot and drainage tray.

You can also create a stunning flower arrangement to highlight the table. Use seasonal flowers from your garden and landscape such as ornamental grasses, dried hydrangeas, juniper berries and mountain laurel cuttings to create a fall centerpiece. Consider mixing in edibles such as small squash, pumpkins and kale leaves. Seed pods offer fun accents. Look for any remaining milkweed pods, lunaria or money plant pods and holly berries.

For smaller settings, try little pots of succulents such as echeveria, semperviren, and sedum. These come with colorful leaves and make great houseplants after the holiday. Small pots of Rex begonias, mini roses and kalanchoe also brightens up the holiday table.

So, enjoy Thanksgiving, being grateful for the people and plants in our lives.