Connecticut Garden Journal: Tips for growing indoor begonias

When I talk about begonias, most gardeners think of the wax begonias, ubiquitous in garden centers in spring. These are great bedding plants for shady spots in our yard. They're good in the ground and in containers.

But there are many other begonias and can be great houseplants. These also flower, but some of the best houseplant types have attractive and interesting leaves.

Angel wings begonias get their common name from the shape of their leaves. This is a cane stemmed begonia, meaning that it can grow large outdoors in a warm, humid area. As a houseplant, the stems are easily pruned and the plant kept in bounds. The leaves can often have silver markings and the plant produces beautifully contrasting, colorful red, pink or white flowers.

Another indoor begonia that I love are the Rex begonias. These plants are grown mostly for the unique foliage. Some have red or pink variegated leaves with serrated edges. Others have green leaves that swirl on top of themselves giving the impression of a spiral of foliage. The plant stays a manageable 1 foot tall, can be pruned, but doesn't have impressive flowers.

Grow these indoor begonias in a room with bright, indirect light. Keep the soil moist, but well drained. Too much water can cause the stems to rot. They like 70°F temperatures during the day with cooler nights. In winter it's important they have humidity. Place a humidifier in the room or place the plants on a pebble tray filled to the top of the pebbles with water. Don't mist the leaves or they may rot.